Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 65,386 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 268.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after buying an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,362,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

