Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 6,456 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

