Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 21,959 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,173,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $267.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.47. The company has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.