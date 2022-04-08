Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,541 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

