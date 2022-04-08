Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 50,187 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 109,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Sempra by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.90. 13,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $170.59.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.