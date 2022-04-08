ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given New SEK 320 Price Target at Barclays

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

