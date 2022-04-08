Ashley Steel Purchases 1,081 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 919 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($13,028.71).

LON VTY traded up GBX 9.43 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 921.93 ($12.09). The stock had a trading volume of 387,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,422. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 997.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,097.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

VTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.41) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.46) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.28) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.31).

Vistry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.