Ashley Steel Purchases 1,081 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 919 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($13,028.71).

LON VTY traded up GBX 9.43 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 921.93 ($12.09). The stock had a trading volume of 387,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,422. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 997.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,097.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

VTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.41) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.46) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.28) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.31).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

