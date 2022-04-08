Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.00. Ashford shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Ashford alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 122.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.