Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.00. Ashford shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.47.
About Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
