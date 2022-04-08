Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 44325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

