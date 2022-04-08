ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Trading 0.3% Higher

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 63,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 38,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARYE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,796,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,880,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,892,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,361,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,941,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

