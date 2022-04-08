Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arvinas by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arvinas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

