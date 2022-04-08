Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.38. 452,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

