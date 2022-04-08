Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $205.00 at Truist Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

AJG stock opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $181.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

