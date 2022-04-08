Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after buying an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,961,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

