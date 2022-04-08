Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Increased to €103.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €101.00 ($110.99) to €103.00 ($113.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $113.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

