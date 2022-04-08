Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

