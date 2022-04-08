Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Down 1.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 112,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 135,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Arizona Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
