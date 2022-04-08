Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $924,674.40 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.82 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

