Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Trading Down 0.4%

Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,893,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,519,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,032,000.

