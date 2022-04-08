Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 373,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $80.00 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

