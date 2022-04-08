Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 9.4%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 52,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,402,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

