Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ARCH traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,205. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 60.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

