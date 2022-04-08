ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down to $70.88

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.88, but opened at $69.06. ArcBest shares last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 3,857 shares changing hands.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ArcBest by 22.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ArcBest by 46.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

