Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) PT Lowered to $6.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 404.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

