Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%.

Applied UV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied UV by 884.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

