Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

