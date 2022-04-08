Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

