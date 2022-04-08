AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,701.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $150.78.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AppFolio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

