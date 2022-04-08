Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $2.37 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00005538 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $780,365.00 and approximately $294,282.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00201654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00385505 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.