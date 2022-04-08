Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 231,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Antero Resources has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

