Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €68.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($74.73) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.57 ($72.05).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

