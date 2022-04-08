Anglo American (NGLOY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY):

4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39).

3/29/2022 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97).

3/18/2022 – Anglo American is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 4,100 ($53.77).

3/9/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39).

2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00).

2/25/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,600 ($47.21).

2/24/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,600 ($47.21).

2/8/2022 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.