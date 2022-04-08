Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $63.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.87.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 192.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

