AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.49 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 87.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

