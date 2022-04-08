Analyzing United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 36.63% 13.90% 1.44% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares United Community Banks and City Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.55 $269.80 million $2.97 10.65 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Community Banks and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00 City Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.79%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than City Bank.

Summary

United Community Banks beats City Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About City Bank (Get Rating)

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

