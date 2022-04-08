Analyzing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Romeo Power and ADOMANI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 296.27%. ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Romeo Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and ADOMANI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 11.42 $10.03 million $0.03 47.67 ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 35.15% -38.19% -33.55% ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADOMANI beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

ADOMANI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

