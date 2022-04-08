Analyzing Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rockley Photonics and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 190.99%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 67.90 -$168.01 million ($0.66) -6.56 Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credo Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockley Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -280.16% -45.47% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

