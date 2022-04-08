Analyzing Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) & Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Privia Health Group and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26% Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.04 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -14.91 Sharecare $412.82 million 1.94 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

Sharecare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Privia Health Group and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.89, suggesting a potential upside of 50.66%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

