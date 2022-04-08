Analyzing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.20% 43.03% 17.32% Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Conduent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $459.21 million 1.69 $46.84 million $1.19 17.07 Conduent $4.14 billion 0.28 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -29.89

International Money Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

