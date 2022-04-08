Analyzing ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ABM Industries and Vacasa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63

ABM Industries currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Vacasa has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ABM Industries and Vacasa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $6.23 billion 0.51 $126.30 million $1.87 25.50 Vacasa $889.06 million 3.62 -$142.03 million N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.91% 14.86% 5.76% Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70%

Summary

ABM Industries beats Vacasa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

