Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BIOLASE (BIOL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BIOLASE (NASDAQ: BIOL):

4/3/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – BIOLASE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/18/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BIOL opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.39.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BIOLASE by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

