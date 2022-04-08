Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BIOLASE (BIOL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BIOLASE (NASDAQ: BIOL):
- 4/3/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – BIOLASE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
- 3/18/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – BIOLASE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BIOL opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.39.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
