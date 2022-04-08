Analysts Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Price Target at $16.40

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

DAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Youdao by 953.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575,849 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 175.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Youdao by 367.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Youdao has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

