Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $60.28

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.61.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 1,245,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $68.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.56%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
