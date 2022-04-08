Analysts Set Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) PT at $277.00

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,107. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $101,988,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rogers by 2,816.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,465,000 after buying an additional 355,385 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,375,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,474.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,149,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

