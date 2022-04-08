Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $70.50

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,765,412. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progyny by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 140.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progyny by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 54.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 390.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. Progyny has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

