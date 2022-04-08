Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $73.00

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,978,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 192,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.79.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

