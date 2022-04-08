Analysts Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $34.20

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDXS stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.76. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Codexis (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.