Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) PT at C$6.38

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$949.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.27.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

