Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT at $693.38

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $693.38.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.18. The company had a trading volume of 541,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.51. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

