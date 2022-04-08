Analysts Offer Predictions for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 in the last three months.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

